Kilkenny Gardaí looking for help in tracing 14-year-old boy

A teenage boy has been reported missing from Kilkenny.

14-year-old Michael Carthy has been missing from the Kilkenny area since the 20th of April.

Gardaí say they believe he may be in the Clonmel area or somewhere in Manchester in the UK.

He’s described as being 5ft, of slim build, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who has seen Michael or who knows where he is are asked to contact Kilkenny Gardaí on 056 7775000 or any Garda station.