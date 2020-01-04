Kilkenny Gardaí warn of yet another Revenue scam doing the rounds

Gardaí are once again warning you to beware of scammers purporting to be from Revenue.

The culprits are phoning numbers in the Kilkenny area while pretending to be offering a tax rebate.

A Garda spokesperson says they look for credit card details, adding that no legitimate bank or Revenue official looks for this kind of information over the phone.

Householders are being warned not to engage with the scammers and to report any incidents to Gardaí.