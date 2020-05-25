Kilkenny gets spike in confirmed cases of Coronavirus over the weekend

Kilkenny has seen a considerable spike in confirmed cases of coronavirus over the weekend with 18 new positive test results since Friday.

According to the Department of Health 334 people in the county have tested positive at this point.

Carlow is up to 152 with just one new case over the weekend.

Meanwhile a report in todays Irish Times says the Government will consider accelerating the lifting of restrictions if the number of new cases continues to decline.

It could mean some aspects of phase four on July 20th could be brought forward to phase 3 on the 29th of June.

There were 57 new confirmed cases yesterday with four Covid 19 related deaths reported.

Meanwhile a UCC professor says we can’t get close to the fifth phase of easing restrictions without triggering a second wave of coronavirus.

Professor Gerry Kileen says flattening the curve and easing restrictions before the virus is eliminated will do far more damage.

He also believes any suggestion we should move from the two metre social distancing rule to one metre shouldn’t even be discussed.

Professor Kileen is alarmed people’s behaviour is already changing for the worse.