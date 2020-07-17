Kilkenny GP says contact tracing procedure is very efficient for local clubs

A local GP is reassuring people that Covid contact tracing procedures for sports clubs are very efficient.

It follows the news that one player in Carlow’s Old Leighlin GAA club has tested positive for the virus.

The club confirmed the news in a statement this morning and say they’re suspending all club activities until further notice.

Old Leighlin had recently faced Killeshin GAA club in a practice game, and the Laois club has now also halted all activity.

Kilkenny’s Dr Tadhg Crowley says health officials will begin the contact tracing process very quickly:

“If, for example, a club in the morning discovered one of their coaches or one of their members was Covid positive, what happens is public health are informed automatically” he explained on KCLR Live. “And public health get involved very quickly with contact tracing. And they’d separate what we call close contacts and what we deem as casual contacts”.