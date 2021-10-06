Kilkenny GP says getting flu vaccine and covid booster jab together is safe

A local GP says it’s perfectly safe to get the flu jab and a covid booster at the same time.

Locals aged 80 and over are being given appointments at the moment for the double vaccinations.

Kilkenny GP Justin Kwong told Sue Nunn on KCLR this is the best way to keep them safe this winter:

“Several months ago there was concerns whether you could give a covid jab at the same time as anther vaccination. All that has been cleared up and considered safe to be given at the same time. So you can get your covid booster shot and your flu vaccine at the same visit”

You can listen back to what Dr Kwong had to say on The Way it is on Tuesday here.