Kilkenny Grandmother calls for mobile Covid-19 testing units or service

A local grandmother says there needs to be more mobile covid-19 testing units or a service to bring people to the testing centres.

KCLR Listener Carmel’s four-year-old granddaughter was booked in for a test after coming down sick.

But her mother doesn’t have a car and also has an 18-month old to care for.

Carmel’s told The Way It Is that local taxis will not take suspected cases to the testing centre and the Gardai and the Army couldn’t help either so some other system needs to be put in place to help people in similar situations.

