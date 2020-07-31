Kilkenny Green councillor says there are no divides in the party

A local Green Councillor is denying that there are any divides within the party.

It comes after two Green TDs have been sanctioned for failing to support the government on a housing bill in the Dáil yesterday.

Both Junior Minister Joe O’Brien and Deputy Neasa Hourigan have been handed a two-month speaking ban, that will actually only cover two weeks of Dáil time.

But Kilkenny Green Councillor Maria Dollard says it’s only those individuals who aren’t abiding by the party rules:

“When an individual makes a stand like that of course it’s going to hit the headlines. But I wouldn’t say the party is divided by a long stretch. I mean we voted over 70% in favour of the programme for government. If you’re in any organisation you have to abide by the rules of that organisation. You can’t ride two horses, you can’t be in opposition and in government at the same time, and I suppose that’s the problem” she told KCLR Live.