Kilkenny Green councillor wants NTA to go back to drawing board on new bus service

A local councillor says we have to go back to the drawing board on the Kilkenny city bus service.

It’s been planned for two years and was supposed to be up and running for this Christmas.

But it’s been delayed again until at least next February because the five buses haven’t been delivered.

Green party Councillor Malcolm Noonan says the order should be cancelled and a fleet of electric or bio-gas fuelled buses should be bought to improve the local air quality.

Councillor Noonan says he’s written to the National Transport Authority Boss Anne Graham about it.