Kilkenny had one of the highest rates of Omicron over Christmas

Kilkenny was among the counties with the highest incidence rate of Omicron over the Christmas period,

According to figures from the Health Protection Surveillance centre, for the last week of December, the national average incidence rate was at 1 thousand 366.

The rate in Kilkenny was 1 thousand 855 per 100 thousand people -the third highest in the country.

Carlow was also in the top 5 with an incidence rate of 1 thousand 798.

Westmeath was the highest in the country over Christmas, with 3 thousand and 56 per 100 thousand people.

The report also shows the median age of those with Omicron was 29 years of age in Kilkenny and 31 in Carlow.

And more women than men were infected according to the data.