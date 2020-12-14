Kilkenny home wins inaugural O’Flynn Group Heritage Prize

A Kilkenny couple has seen their 300 year old restored home win the inaugural O’Flynn Group Heritage Prize.

The award which was devised by architectural historian Robert O’Byrne, is sponsored by the O’Flynn Group and supported by Historic Houses of Ireland. It seeks to draw attention to the challenges of owning an historic property.

Local pharmacist Kieran White & his wife Geralyn bought Ballysallagh House in 1987 & devoted themselves to bring both the building & its gardens back to peal condition in time for its tricentenary in 2022.