Kilkenny hotelier says Merrion wrongly interpreted public health guidelines

A prominent local Hotelier says the Merrion in Dublin was wrong to interpret the public health guidelines the way they did.

The Failte Ireland recommendations for the industry have had to be revised after the Attorney General said that legally up to 200 people were allowed at outdoor gatherings in pubs, hotels, and restaurants.

It came after the Tanaiste Leo Varadkar was one of the 50 guests at an event hosted by former Minister Katherine Zappone which the Dublin Hotel insisted wasn’t in breach of the public health regulations.

Colin Ahern is President of the Kilkenny Chambers as well as Manager of the Kilkenny Ormonde – he says it’s clear their interpretation went against what was intended by the government.

“I just believe it was against the spirit of the regulations. I don’t believe that hotels in general were considered venues when they put those regulations in place however that’s the way it’s being interpreted now so ultimately they were right.”