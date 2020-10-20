Kilkenny hurler and business man TJ Reid “not a fan” of level five restrictions

Local businessman & hurler TJ Reid has been telling KCLR Live that he’s not a fan of the Level Five restrictions.

Almost 35,000 people have signed a petition calling for gyms to stay open during lockdown because it would help people escape from Covid-19 and be good for mental health.

TJ runs a gym at Cillin Hill in Kilkenny and says that despite doing their best to meet all of the requirements to date, they’ve not seen the return:

“We’re after adhering to all the guidelines out there, we did everything to 110%, people were respecting that and they were respecting the guidelines, it was a safe and controlled environment, and now it’s just you know, last week, every business in Kilkenny and every business owner must have been stressed to the eyeball’s because every day it was level five, putting real pressure on business owners and for me, it’s not good enough”.