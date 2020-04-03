Kilkenny hurler Paul Murphy looking for support to raise money for frontline staff working through Covid-19

A Kilkenny hurler serving overseas in Lebanon is calling for support to help raise money for frontline staff working through the current crisis.

Paul Murphy is on duty with the 115th Battalion who are due home next month from a six month tour of duty.

He and the rest of the Irish contingent are committing to running an average of 100km a day to count down to their return home to Ireland on May 19th.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up with all proceeds going to Feed the Heroes and the Defence Forces Benevolent Fund.

So far they have surpassed their €1000 goal with more than €1100 pledged by donors.