Kilkenny hurler Paul Murphy looking for support to raise money for frontline staff working through Covid-19
A Kilkenny hurler serving overseas in Lebanon is calling for support to help raise money for frontline staff working through the current crisis.
Paul Murphy is on duty with the 115th Battalion who are due home next month from a six month tour of duty.
He and the rest of the Irish contingent are committing to running an average of 100km a day to count down to their return home to Ireland on May 19th.
A Go Fund Me page has been set up with all proceeds going to Feed the Heroes and the Defence Forces Benevolent Fund.
So far they have surpassed their €1000 goal with more than €1100 pledged by donors.
On 19 MAY, 115BN will complete our 6 month tour and return home from LEBANON. Over the next 48 days we will walk, run or jog the 4728km distance from home with all donations to #feedtheheroes and the DF Benevolent Fund. Please like, share or donate!🇮🇪☘ https://t.co/DeNJIUK2xN
— Paul Murphy (@PaulMurphykk) April 1, 2020