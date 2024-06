Kilkenny hurling fans travelling via the M7 to Croke Park are being advised they may face delays.

There has been two crashes this evening, one at Athgoe, the other at Rathcoole.

Traffic’s backing up in both areas.

Eye witnesses have told KCLR it’s taken over an hour to travel from Naas to Rathcoole.

Care needed on the approach with advice to seek alternative routes where possible.

Meanwhile, catch the game live on KCLR from 6pm.