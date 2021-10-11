Kilkenny hurling hero hailed as true legend of the game by GAA President

The president of the GAA has hailed a Kilkenny hurling hero as a true legend of the game.

Larry McCarthy was in Mooncoin over the weekend to unveil a statue of Richard ‘Drug’ Walsh.

Drug Walsh was on the first Kilkenny team to win an All Ireland, won seven celtic crosses in all in the early part of last century.

He captained the Cats to three titles which is a feat that hasn’t been replicated since.

Corkman McCarthy said he’s still a bit sore over the success Walsh had in those days, noting “Seven All Irelands, captained three of them, eight Leinster medals, the only fly in the ointment is that on their way to winning those seven they beat Cork on four occasions now having said that they did beat Tipperary the old enemy so there’s some consolation in that”.

He also called Drug Walsh a pioneer in more ways than one, saying “Around 1910, 1912 Drug Walsh might have been the first weekend player to go to New York and play in a county final over there, the fact that the ship was delayed for a couple of days by bad weather meant he actually missed the match so think of that, going on a boat to New York to play a match and you miss the match and you turnaround; you guys fly in and out all the time, but that’s another claim to fame that Drug Walsh has he’s the first weekender to go to New York”.

And he added “History is important, it’s important that it should be written down, it’s important that it shouldn’t be forgotten and this is a fine contribution to the history of your club obviously, ladies and gentlemen if today’s unveiling of this statue inspires another generation of Mooncoin camogie players and hurlers that in itself will be the most fitting tribute to Drug Walsh, a true legend of the game”.