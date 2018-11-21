Kilkenny illustrator teams up with former county hurler for GOAL auction

A live art auction with some local involvement takes place today in aid of GOAL.

The ‘What On Earth’ project features the teaming of 100 of the top Irish artists with some well known personalities.

Together they’ve created 100 golden globes which can be bid on online with a quarter of them singled out for a live auction today at Buswells Hotel in Dublin.

Among them is a piece titled World of Hurling by Kilkenny illustrator Conor Langton who was partnered with former senior county hurler Jackie Tyrrell.

Speaking to Sue Nunn on KCLR Conor said he was delighted with the pairing.

For more click here