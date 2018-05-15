Kilkenny is now formally twinned with an Italian town
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Kilkenny is now formally twinned with an Italian town

KCLR96FM News & Sport 3 hours ago
Less than a minute
Mayor of Kilkenny Michael Doyle signing the official agreement (pic Malcolm Noonan on Facebook)

Kilkenny is now fully twinned with Formiginie in Italy.

A delegation from Kilkenny County Coucil – with Mayor Michael Doyle, Deputy Mayor Pat O’Neill and Cllr Malcolm Noonan and two officials – traveled over to the Northern Italian Town for the final stage of the process.

Their Italian counterparts had already done their bit on their last visit to Ireland.

Malcolm Noonan says there are many, social, economic and cultural reasons to build up relationships with other towns and cities across Europe and Brexit makes it even more important.

KCLR96FM News & Sport

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close