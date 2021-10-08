Kilkenny is one of the most lavish cities in the world according to new study

Kilkenny is the 7th most luxurious city in the world according to a new study by www.money.co.uk.

It’s the only place in Ireland to make the top 20 in list topped by Paris that also features the likes of Cannes, Brussels and Geneva.

The study analysed the number of luxury venues in a city to find out where in the world is truly the most lavish.

To qualify as a luxury, the city had to have a minimum of a Michelin restaurant, one of the top 10 designer label stores and a 5-star hotel.

It’s the size and quality on offer that’s stood to Kilkenny.

The UK company has told KCLR News to see the places that really had the most luxurious venues they compared it to the size of the city.

They found Kilkenny is home to 6 Michelin restaurants, a 5-star hotel and a Rolex retailer all within 3.74 sq km.

You can check out the full study here.