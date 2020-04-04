Kilkenny Leader makes 1.5 million euro available to support local businesses through Coronavirus crisis

Kilkenny Leader wants to hand out 1.5 million Euro to support local businesses through the coronavirus crisis.

This scheme is on offer to local community groups and businesses of up to 150 people.

Applications are now open for the funding, whose previous recipients include the Ballykeeffe Ampitheatre.

CEO Declan Rice has described to KCLR News what they’re looking for in successful applicants.

He said “We would like to see products that have a bit of imagination, a bit of strategic impact that they’re going to help from the point of view of a community, that they’re going to help improve the quality of life to people in that area”.

He added “They’re going to set models and demonstrate new ways of operating a business that they’re going to create jobs and also that they’re sustainable jobs”.