Kilkenny Leader Partnership and Kilkenny Immigrant Services are hosting a meet and greet with Local Election candidates.

A number of sitting councillors will be joined by others who are hopeful of being elected to the local council in June.

It begins at 11am this morning at the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel and anybody can attend.

Interpreters will present in Ukrainian, Arabic and Pashto while there’ll also be translated leaflets.