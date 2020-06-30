Kilkenny Leader Partnership to pump 2.5 million euro into the local economy

2.5 million euro is going to be pumped into the local economy by the Kilkenny Leader Partnership.

The KLP Covid Recovery Initiative is offering grants to kick-start the local economy in the county over the next six months.

They want to provide funding for local businesses and community groups

CEO Declan Rice says they’re trying to give out as much funding as they can as quick as they can:

“We’re looking to commit that as part of recovery in the next six months for business primarily, either to create or retain jobs, and for communities because they are indirect providers of jobs”.

“He said “If you build a community centre or whatever, you employ people in the construction industry and as far as we can, we are looking to expand our policies to accommodate what we can do”.