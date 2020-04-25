Kilkenny Library members who are cocooning being offered book delivery service

Library members in Kilkenny who are cocooning are to be offered a delivery of books or audio material to their doorstep.

The service is being rolled out to all library members over 70 years of age, on a branch by branch basis.

Mobile library driver, Tom Kirwan, will collect the book parcels from the library before delivering them directly to members in their homes across the County.

Dorothy O’Reilly says this is for anyone who’s not using the online services and audio books that they’re already offering.