Kilkenny Lions Club set to kick off Christmas Hamper Appeal Auction later today

The 2020 Kilkenny Lions Hamper Appeal gets underway later today.

As always, the first auction here on KCLR is on The Farm Show from 7pm when Matt O’Keeffe and George Candler will be getting the best bids in on 25 key items.

And the number to ring to bid between 7 & 8pm is 056 77 96 223.

Proceeds will help those in need locally this Christmas with any surplus being divided out between a range of community groups at a later date.

Lion & appeal administrator Eddie Holohan’s been telling KCLR News they’re ready to go and the support’s been great so far, noting “Huge support from our usual suppliers and traditionally the farming community have been tremendous supporters of this auction so this is their opportunity this evening, kicking off at 7o’clock for the hour, all you have to have is your cheque book ready and be prepared to ring the number, it’ll be announced on the show live with George and Matt and looking forward to continued support from that sector”.

He also says that despite the current downturn for many, they’ve still managed to get a great response, “At the start we were a little apprehensive about kicking off and wondering about the economic situation and people struggling in various areas but we have been very pleasantly surprised, I’d say about 95% of our usual people have come on board on the same levels, we understand those who might not be because of various circumstances but it has been nearly the same as last year and previous years and looking forward hopefully that our supporters finish off the auction by buying the various items, that that would be as good as ever”.

Eddie and his fellow club members are hopeful of helping as many as possible this year, telling KCLR News “We would, over the last few years, have distributed about €22-23,000 worth through various organisations, social services, St Vincent de Paul, Church of Ireland and throughout the county and then later on in the Springtime we give to various associations and community groups small donations as well, and the demand is as ever, we mightn’t be able to reach the numbers we’ve reached in previous years but we won’t be too far off”.

The radio auction continues on KCLR Breakfast next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with John Walsh and on KCLR Lunch with John Keane from 12noon before concluding with Matt & George again next Thursday evening’s Farm Show.

Lots can be viewed in the Kilkenny People newspaper.

For those with no interest in taking part but who wish to donate, Eddie says they’ve added a new channel for that “There’s a gofundme page on the Lions Club social media platforms and you can make a donation through that gofundme and again we have tremendous support with that, it’s a new initiative this year thanks to everyone that has supported it and maybe some people who might not be interested in the auction would see their way to giving a few euro to that”.

You’ll find that fundraising page here