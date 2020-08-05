Kilkenny man from Beirut says the explosion there looks worse than 9/11

A Lebanese man living in Kilkenny says the explosion in Beirut seems even worse than 9/11.

At least 100 people have died and thousands more are injured, after a massive explosion yesterday flattened huge areas of Beirut’s harbour.

Guy Jones is a member of the Irish Lebanese Cultural Foundation.

He was born and raised in the Lebanese Capital, and is relieved his remaining family there are safe and well.

He says the explosion was worse than anything he’s ever seen:

“What I saw- and I’m talking as a person who has lived through the Civil War of ’75/76, and I’ve also seen the war on Beirut in 1982 and the invasion of Israel etc- I have never seen an explosion like this in my life. It’s probably not even comparable to 9/11 in terms of the impact.”