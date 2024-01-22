Kilkenny man helps Irish Men’s Hockey Team qualify for Paris Olympics

There’s jubilation at Kilkenny College with former student Jeremy Duncan helping the Irish Men’s Hockey team qualify for the Paris Olympics.

The local man who’s from the Ballyfoyle Road and was part of the Class of 2012 at the local secondary school, helped to beat Korea.

There were great scenes after the game, the physiotherapist joined by parents Tony and Val Duncan in Valencia.

Jeremy’s the latest in a long line of sporting stars to begin their journey at Kilkenny College as the team there’s been proudly outlining;