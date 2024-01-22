KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Kilkenny man helps Irish Men’s Hockey Team qualify for Paris Olympics

The group beat Korea in Valencia

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace22/01/2024
Image: with thanks to Kilkenny College

There’s jubilation at Kilkenny College with former student Jeremy Duncan helping the Irish Men’s Hockey team qualify for the Paris Olympics.

The local man who’s from the Ballyfoyle Road and was part of the Class of 2012 at the local secondary school, helped to beat Korea.

There were great scenes after the game, the physiotherapist joined by parents Tony and Val Duncan in Valencia.

Jeremy’s the latest in a long line of sporting stars to begin their journey at Kilkenny College as the team there’s been proudly outlining;

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace22/01/2024