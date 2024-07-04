Kilkenny man Henry Shefflin has stepped away from role of Galway Senior Hurling Manager.

The Ballyhale native has taken the decision after three years in charge of the side.

Galway GAA Chairperson Paul Bellew stated; “On behalf of Galway GAA, I want to place on record our sincere thanks to Henry for the leadership, energy and commitment he has given Galway hurling over the past three seasons. Henry has driven the highest standards possible during his tenure and left a lasting positive impact on our playing group and on Galway hurling. His mentality and will to win remains unmatched and the group will reap the benefits of this.

Henry has been outstanding to deal with over the last three years and this is reflected in the esteem he is held in by our players, supporters and all involved in Galway GAA.

“We also want to thank and acknowledge the massive contribution of Richie O’Neill, Damien Joyce, Kevin Lally and Eamon O’Shea and the wider background team for their efforts during Henry’s term.”

A process to appoint the next Galway Senior Hurling Manager will be put in place shortly and further communication will be issued then.

There’s some speculation if the local man might bid for the position in Waterford vacated this week by Davy Fitzgerald.

Some of the young coaches at local Cúl Camps have been reacting to the news for KCLR’s Martin Quilty;