Kilkenny man ill in Thailand needs life saving operation

Family members of a local man who’s ill abroad are in need of some help.

Watchmaker and gemologist Declan Fitzpatrick, who is originally from St Teresa’s Terrace in Kilkenny City, has been living in Thailand for the best part of the past decade.

Last March he had a stroke and in recent weeks had to return to hospital to be told he now he needs a life saving operation for which €11,000 is needed while there are also associated costs.

His daughter Aisling Hickman Fitzpatrick, who helped to save the lives of some people who got into trouble in the River Nore in Thomastown last year, is now leading the charge in gathering cash with a special GoFundMe page (see here)

For more information listen to Aisling’s chat with our Sue Nunn here: