Kilkenny man Phil Hogan approved as EU’s new Trade Commissioner
Ireland’s Phil Hogan has been approved as the European Union’s new Trade Commissioner.
Hogan was approved by the European Parliament’s Trade Committee in Brussels this evening.
The Kilkenny native says the EU’s leadership role in global trade has never been more important or faced as many challenges as it does today.
Mr Hogan says he’s looking forward to working closely with MEPs and the European Council going forward.