Kilkenny man Phil Hogan clearly broke health guidelines say Irish government

The government says Phil Hogan clearly broke public health guidelines after flying into the country.

It’s after the Trade Commissioner said he was free to leave quarantine after testing negative for Covid-19 on August 5th.

But the government says he should have restricted his movements for 14 days and stayed away from the Oireachtas golf dinner.

They’re now waiting for the Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, to complete her review.

But Labour leader Alan Kelly says the Taoiseach and Tánaiste need to make their views clear to her.

West of Ireland GP, Dr Martin Daly, says Phil Hogan’s actions have been hugely damaging to the efforts to control Covid-19 saying “The effort to contain this highly infectious and damaging virus has required a national effort and it beholds our leaders to lead by example in this most difficult of times for many, many people. Mr Hogan has obviously breached the rules on a number of occasions, and he has stated that he doesn’t accept some of the rules, I think that puts him in an invideous position”.

Sinn Féin’s health spokesman, David Cullinane, says the Kilkenny man should resign immediately, and not wait for the European Commission’s review to be complete noting “Phil Hogan is doing enormous damage to the authority of the government, if the Taoiseach & the Tánaiste & the leader of the Green Party have to again issue a statement to say that they are not satisfied with the responses that they have got from Phil Hogan I think that Phil Hogan should consider his own position, he shouldn’t have to hide behind the President of the Commission”.

