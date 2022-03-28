Kilkenny man who campaigns on behalf of murder victims and their families calls proposed changes to sentencing “momentous”

“Momentous” is how one local campaigner on behalf of murder victims and their families has reacted to proposed changes to sentencing.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee wants to give judges the power to set minimum sentences of twenty, thirty years or even longer in cases where they think it’s appropriate.

John Whelan, whose sister Sharon and nieces Zarah and Nadia were murdered at their home in Windgap in December 2008, says they are filled with encouragement and hope.

He told KCLR Live earlier this has come out of the blue but they finally feel like they have been listened to.

Hear the conversation with our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin here: