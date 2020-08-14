Kilkenny man’s experience in Bear Grylls’ latest test can be seen from today

“It was like walking on a mixture of hot coals and broken glass” – so says the Kilkenny man who led Team Ireland in Bear Grylls’ latest offering ‘World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji’.

The competition saw groups from across the globe navigate 671km of tough terrain in the South Pacific for 11 days last September.

A camera crew tagged along capturing it all and today the series starts to play out on Amazon Prime.

Our Sue Nunn has been staying in touch with Robbie since he participated in the Montane Spine Race, one of the world’s toughest endurance races.

She caught up with him last evening, Thursday, August 13, to find out more of his latest endeavour- listen back here: