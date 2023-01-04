Kilkenny Mayor proposing to drop ring road speed limit to 60kph

The Mayor of Kilkenny wants the speed limit on Kilkenny’s ring road to be almost halved.

Mayor David Fitzgerald says he is alarmed by the increase in road deaths in the county, which had nine last year, the highest per capita rate in the country.

Official RSA figures confirm the county was fourth worst in the country for road deaths in 2022.

He says speeds on the ring road have to be cut down to protect drivers and pedestrians.

Speaking with KCLR Live he says “We need to slow down the traffic on the city ringroad from 100 km down to a safe speed, probably 60km. We need to create safe crossing points across the ring road. These are our key issues. People need to slow down in their own day to day transport, and in particular, walkers and pedestrians need to wear high-visibility”