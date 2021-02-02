Kilkenny mother and disability advocate does not believe special schools will reopen this month

A local mother and disability advocate says she doesn’t believe special education will return this month.

It’s been announced that special schools will reopen at 50 percent capacity in less than two weeks, followed by special-needs classes in mainstream schools later in the month.

However, Kilkenny woman Linda Comerford, who has four children with additional needs, says she knows many SNAs and teachers aren’t on board with the phased return.

The ‘Enough is Enough’ campaigner says she won’t get her children’s hopes up about going back to school, as it may not happen

“I would not be telling any child that their school is going to open. While [the Government] say they’ve come to an agreement, and the unions are on board, what I’m seeing from teachers and SNA’s is different. A lot of them are complaining they don’t have childcare, so they won’t be going back” she told KCLR Live. “Obviously their own children can’t go to school, and grandparents can’t step in like they used to before. So until my daughter walks through the doors of her school, I won’t believe she’s going back, and I certainly won’t be telling her because it caused her so much upset the last time.”