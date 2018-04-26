Kilkenny mother settles case with US lab for €2.5million

A young Kilkenny mother says she hopes she’ll now be able to buy herself some more time with her children.

Vicky Phelan, who has terminal cancer, yesterday settled her case against the US lab that tested her smear sample back in 2011.

She was told at the time that it was all clear but a review three years later discovered those results were incorrect.

The case against the lab was settled for €2.5 million yesterday and speaking outside the court the Mooncoin woman outlined what she plans to do with it.

Vicky said “There are no winners here today. I am terminally ill and there is no cure for my cancer. My settlement will mostly be spent on buying me time, and on paying for clinical trials to keep me alive, and to allow me to spend more time with my children. If I die, and I truly hope that wont be the case, the money will provide for my family.”