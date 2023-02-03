Kilkenny motor industry expert predicts more than half the new cars sold next year will be hybrid or electric

A local motor industry expert is predicting that more than half the new cars sold next year will be hybrid or electric.

James Walsh is CEO of Walsh’s Toyota in Kilkenny and says more than a third of the sales this January fell into this category.

And he expects that to continue increasing dramatically in the following years, noting that internal combustion engines are rapidly losing their dominance with electric rising from less than a tenth of the market in 2019 to more than a third this year so far.

Hear his conversation with our Sue Nunn on last evening’s The Way It Is here: