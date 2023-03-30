KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Kilkenny motorists asked to avoid New Street in Kilkenny following crash
It's understood no major injuries have been reported
UPDATE: 8:20am, Thursday 30th March: the stretch has now reopened.
Kilkenny motorists are asked to avoid to avoid New Street this morning.
It’s understand there’s been a crash on the stretch at about 7:30am.
Gardaí and fire personnel are in attendance and are appealing for people to stay away.
The route is typically a busy one especially during school run times.