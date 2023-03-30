KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Kilkenny motorists asked to avoid New Street in Kilkenny following crash

It's understood no major injuries have been reported

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace30/03/2023
UPDATE: 8:20am, Thursday 30th March: the stretch has now reopened.

Kilkenny motorists are asked to avoid to avoid New Street this morning.

It’s understand there’s been a crash on the stretch at about 7:30am.

Gardaí and fire personnel are in attendance and are appealing for people to stay away.

The route is typically a busy one especially during school run times.

