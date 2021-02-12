Kilkenny mourns loss of miner, author and much-loved family man

One of the last links to Kilkenny’s mining history has died.

Castlecomer’s Seamus Walsh came from a family of miners and himself spent some time working there from a young age.

He was passionate about the industry’s people and their stories, wrote books on the subject and was instrumental in keeping the topic to the forefront.

Seamie died yesterday at home surrounded by his family.

He regularly spoke on the mining topic on KCLR – here’s one such piece: