Kilkenny museum on shortlist for Ireland’s favourite building

A local Museum is in the running to be named Ireland’s favourite building.

32 projects have been shortlisted in the Public choice category for the Royal Institute of Architecture Ireland awards this year,many of them are in the Capital.

Among them is Kilkenny’s Medieval Mile Museum designed by McCullough Mulvin.

It’s a public vote and you can have your say online before midnight on June 1st at www.irisharchitectureawards.ie.