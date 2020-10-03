Kilkenny musician debuts on Irish Singles Chart

A Kilkenny musician is seeing huge chart success with his latest single.

Graiguenamanagh’s Robert Grace has made the top 30 of the Official Irish Singles Chart this week.

His song ‘Fake Fine’ has debuted at number 29.

The track has surged in popularity following Robert’s performance on the Late Late Show last weekend.

He’s been telling KCLR why cracking the charts means so much to him:

“I’m delighted, I can’t believe it. I’m only the third Irish soloist to do it this year, behind Dermot Kennedy and Niall Horan, so I feel like that’s really the huge achievement of this. To be up there with names like that is incredible.”

Robert says the success is the result of a decade’s hard work.

It’s only in the past few months that his creativity during lockdown brought him to the attention of the Sony Music label.

“I’ve given music everything for the last ten years, so I’m just delighted that it’s after working out and I’m just so grateful. I’m very lucky in that way, that it’s after suiting me very well. If there was no pandemic I would have probably never gotten the record deal, or I would have probably never written the song. So as bad as it is, I’m lucky that things are working out for me”