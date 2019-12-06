KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Kilkenny named overall winner at Enterprise Town Awards

KCLR96FM News & Sport 06/12/2019
Kilkenny Chamber President Marian Acreman accepting prize on behalf of Kilkenny city (pic credit Bank of Ireland twitter)

Christmas has come early for Kilkenny city after it was named the overall winner at the Bank of Ireland Enterprise Town Awards last night.

There was delight at winning the the top prize but Kilkenny also claimed the regional and national awards for towns with a population over 12 thousand people.

It was a good night all round for the local entrants as Carlow Town was named 1st runner up in the Rising Star category.

Bagenalstown won the regional award for towns with a population between 2 and 5 thousand with Borris claiming the regional prize for a town with a population below 2 thousand.

Callan was the regional runner-up in Leinster.

