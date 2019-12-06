Kilkenny named overall winner at Enterprise Town Awards

Christmas has come early for Kilkenny city after it was named the overall winner at the Bank of Ireland Enterprise Town Awards last night.

There was delight at winning the the top prize but Kilkenny also claimed the regional and national awards for towns with a population over 12 thousand people.

And the overall winner, of the National Enterprise Town Awards 2019 is….Kilkenny!#NETA #BOIBegin pic.twitter.com/brCbUIRpxi — Bank of Ireland (@bankofireland) December 5, 2019

It was a good night all round for the local entrants as Carlow Town was named 1st runner up in the Rising Star category.

Bagenalstown won the regional award for towns with a population between 2 and 5 thousand with Borris claiming the regional prize for a town with a population below 2 thousand.

Callan was the regional runner-up in Leinster.