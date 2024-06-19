A member of the Irish men’s Olympic Rugby Sevens team has reflected on his summers spent in Kilkenny as playing a “huge part” in his life, as he looks forward to competing in Paris this summer.

Niall Comerford, whose grandmother Nora lives in Callan, made the comments while speaking with the KCLR Daily, ahead of an intensive few weeks training, before departing for France in July.

The 24 year old forward, who has been capped 19 times for his country, spoke about how Rugby Sevens has developed in Ireland, and his optimism ahead of the Games.

You can listen to the interview below