Kilkenny nursing home manager slams “contradictory” public health advice

A local nursing home manager says the latest advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team is entirely contradictory.

Latest guidelines say that residents shouldn’t be brought outside of care homes, as it increases their risk of being exposed to Covid.

However, NPHET is also allowing residents to be taken out for day trips once a risk-based assessment is carried out.

Mairead Parker Byrne of Gowran Abbey Nursing Home says it’s very confusing for the residents’ families:

“How does one expect the general public to interpret something like this? They look at a sentence and it says ‘oh we can take our loved ones out’. And they have every right to take them out, but then that’s the part that everyone is focusing on, yet the next sentence down from it is that they should be discouraged from doing it” she shared on KCLR Live.