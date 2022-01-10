Kilkenny Nursing Home manager wants more support for sector

Expecting all in the Nursing Home sector to adhere to more regular testing needs more support from Government.

That’s the message today from the manager of Gowran Abbey Nursing Home in Kilkenny.

New HSE guidance states regular visitors should consider self-testing for COVID-19 twice weekly, even when they have no symptoms.

It also states occasional visitors should be advised to consider self- testing before their visit even if they have no symptoms.

Mairéad Parker Byrne has been telling KCLR that many in the sector have already been taking steps to protect their residents.

But she says she can foresee difficulties for people with these new guidelines:

“Most of us do it if we intend going somewhere or if we have a symptom of covid. But to put that on people coming into nursing homes, who are primarily in the older age group is something I feel, that needs to be looked at a little bit more. And who’s going to fund this”?