Kilkenny nursing home thanks local business community after their appeal for help

Gowran Abbey nursing home have thanked the local business community and the public for responding to their calls for help.

O’ Toole Skip Hire and Bring Waste Site have donated a skip to the home to help with maintenance at the site.

The Woodford Dolmen Hotel Carlow and the Hibernian Hotel in Kilkenny donated sheets, which meant the nursing home could redeploy staff from laundry to other housekeeping duties.

Staff were under pressure as 90pc of the residents and workers there tested positive for Covid-19.

Management told KCLR that the generosity of the public has been overwhelming and they have all linen they need to free up staff for other duties.

31 of the 42 residents contracted coronavirus and the HSE have been supporting the nursing home in recent days.