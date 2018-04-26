Kilkenny parents fundraising to thank Temple Street Hospital staff for saving baby’s life

“We can never thank them enough.”

The words of a Kilkenny dad whose premature baby daughter’s life was saved more than once.

Baby Ruby spent weeks in Holles Street after she was born at 26 weeks and then another month in Temple Street hospital after a deadly virus attacked her heart and lungs.

Against all the odds she pulled through and is now 10 months old.

Her parents John Paul and Marina say they will never forget what the teams of medical staff at the hospital did for them and they’ve organised a fundraiser for Temple Street this Saturday at 1 o’clock in Ossory Park Community Centre.

Marina told KCLR’s ‘The Way It Is’ that the level of care and attention Ruby got was incredible.