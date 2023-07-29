Kilkenny performs well in tackling Homelessness as record nationwide figures announced

Homelessness figures have hit an all time high of 12,600.

Figures published by the Department of Housing yesterday show a rise of 159 people since May that have declared themselves as homeless.

Two of the most common reasons people have found themselves homeless this quarter are family breakdown and notice of termination.

Despite the bleak outlook nationally, Noel Sherry of the Good Shepard says locally there is some cause for hope…

“We seem to be holding our own at the minutes and particularly in Kilkenny but I do think Kilkenny has been performing very, very well with new homeless presentations over the last number of months.”

“But I think the ongoing exodus of the private renting landlords is going to make that tougher

and tougher on the local authorities.”