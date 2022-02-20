Kilkenny produced animation debuts on Netflix

A new locally-produced animated series has gone live on Netflix.

The Cuphead Show has been developed by Lighthouse Studio in Kilkenny in partnership with the streaming giant.

The first 12 episodes dropped in the past 24 hours.

Assistant Director Paul Madden explains what it is ” it is a kids cartoon but people who grew up on Disney and other old animations should love it too. It’s based on the style of Pop Eye and Betty Boop as well as the Cuphead game.”