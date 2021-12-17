Kilkenny publican calls new NPHET recommendations on hospitality an ‘absolute joke’

A Kilkenny publican has described the new recommendations for the hospitality sector as an “absolute joke”.

The government has been advised to close all pubs and restaurants at 5pm, as soon as possible.

Gerry Rafter from Rafter Dempsey’s in Kilkenny city says most of their business is after 5 o’clock:

“After 5pm is when any of our businesses do the majority by far of our business. If they close us by 5 o’clock they might as well close us completely”

NPHET has also proposed that cinemas, theatres and sporting events should also be subject to a 5pm curfew and be capped at half capacity.

Cabinet Ministers will consider the latest advice today.