Kilkenny publican says Vintners aren’t being given enough notice if they do re-open next week

A Kilkenny publican says Vintners aren’t being given enough notice if they do reopen next week.

It comes ahead of a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team today, to decide whether to open all bars under Phase 4 on August 10th.

The plan to reopen is in doubt due to an increase in new coronavirus cases.

But Gerry Rafter of Rafter Dempseys says the government is leaving it too close to the possible reopening date to make their decision:

“It’s a major problem for any business to be able to try and re-open again, to get staffed, reemployed, to get the place covid friendly and ready for the opening, and it’s just not fair that this has all to be done in a few days, so I would urge the government to communicate it asap and give people a chance to make the necessary arrangements” he said.