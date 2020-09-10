Kilkenny pupils bidding to win Ireland’s Fittest School

A local school could be crowned the fittest in Ireland in the next few weeks.

St John’s Senior School in KIlkenny City is among the seven finalists for the awards which will be decided in the next fortnight.

Principal Brian Roche says they put a lot of effort into keeping their kids fit recently telling KCLR “During the lockdown period like a lot of schools we were, you know, working on our active schools flag, and we were, you know, sending home different activities for the children to participate in, some of the families were fantastic they really rolled their sleeves up and teachers were posting exercises on the school Facebook page, you know it was all just basically trying to keep engaged with the families and to keep our school community and school spirit going”.

Principal Roche explains what it’ll take to win the award saying “We would have submitted different activities and different, you know, aspects of our after-schools plan that we have in place, an IT curriculum is rolled out in the school but the winner is also going to be influenced by voting and we have up on our school Facebook page a link to the competition and you can log on and vote once every day until Monday”.

He adds that votes can be made early and often “You can vote once per email address so if you’re fortunate enough to have more than one email address by all means feel free to support this & any of the information the link is on the school Facebook page so hopefully that will give people an opportunity to support us”.

You can also vote by clicking here